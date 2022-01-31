Air India advertises start of new chapter with Tata

Back in October 2021, when the deal was first announced, Ratan Tata took to Twitter to post a simple tweet, welcoming the airline back in its hangar, with a note about the history of J.R.D Tata's ownership of the airline. In 1947, when India gained Independence from the British rule, the newly formed government bought 49 per cent stake in Air India. In 1953, the government bought the remaining stake, and the airline was nationalised.