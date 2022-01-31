Air India advertises start of new chapter with Tata

Carrying copy that reads 'Amazing Before, Amazing After', the ads also bear Tata's logo.
Air India is back home with Tata, and the airline took out full-page ads in leading national newspapers to advertise it. Carrying copy that reads 'Amazing Before, Amazing After', the ads also bear Tata's logo on the upper right corner.
On Twitter also, Air India posted a similar message, with the hashtag #WingsOfChange.
Amul also posted a topical ad, starring the Amul girl and Air India Maharajah mascot. Tata has also acquired 50 per cent stake in the joint venture Air India SATS (airport services on ground and cargo handling).
Back in October 2021, when the deal was first announced, Ratan Tata took to Twitter to post a simple tweet, welcoming the airline back in its hangar, with a note about the history of J.R.D Tata's ownership of the airline. In 1947, when India gained Independence from the British rule, the newly formed government bought 49 per cent stake in Air India. In 1953, the government bought the remaining stake, and the airline was nationalised.
