Air India issues public notice against Builder.ai's ad campaign

Unknown to Air India, the software company created a prototype for the airline’s app and ran ads featuring its logo without consent.
A software and app development company, Builder.AI recently ran an ad campaign saying that it has an idea for Tata Group-owned Air India’s app. The company has also designed a prototype for Air India.
The campaign used print, digital and outdoor media. The print ad in a front-page TOI ad also carries a QR code that takes the reader to a webpage by Builder.ai. The webpage asks users “should Air India build this app.”
Builder.ai is a start-up that enables businesses to develop apps without the need for coding.
Taking to social media, the airline brand has now issued a public notice saying that the prototype has been developed without any involvement and consent from them.
The post further mentions that Air India is “contemplating suitable action against the issuer of the advertisement.” The Air India logo and trademark also appear distinctly in the ad.
Reacting to the post, Builder.ai has now clarified that the app was a gift for the airline brand. The reply said, “Hey #AIFly - we’re heartbroken. Our genuine intention was to surprise you with a gift of a prototype, with love. Let’s meet. Flights are purchased and awarded by Builder.ai, as it’s our campaign…”
It also clarified that the free air tickets will be purchased and awarded by the start-up.