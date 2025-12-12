Air India rolls out ‘Change is in the Air’ to showcase its renewed flying experience

Air India has announced the launch of its new India-focused brand campaign, “Change is in the Air”, introducing a fresh creative expression “That’s Air India Now.” The campaign captures how passengers are experiencing the transformation underway across the airline’s domestic network. From refurbished cabins and elevated inflight dining to enhanced digital journeys and the warmth of Indian hospitality, the films spotlight spontaneous reactions of surprise and pride a rediscovery of the national carrier through consumer voices.

Advertisment

Through five films, the campaign showcases how passengers are experiencing the new Air India: refurbished cabins across Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class; elevated inflight dining with gourmet meals; enhanced digital experiences including Vista Stream inflight entertainment and improved connectivity. Real passenger reactions and slice-of-life stories make the films relatable, heartfelt, and immersive. Beyond television, the campaign is rolled out across digital, print, social media, and T20 Cricket, ensuring wide visibility and engagement nationwide.

The launch comes ahead of a major transformation year for the airline. By end-2026, over 90% of Air India’s domestic flights, up from the current 80%, will offer the new experience, supported by retrofit of legacy narrowbody aircraft.

On-ground upgrades to enhance customer experience will also take shape in 2026. A new world-class lounge will open at Delhi Terminal 3, followed by a second domestic lounge later in the year. Upgraded lounges in San Francisco and New York (JFK) will reopen early next year.

Air India’s Maharaja Club loyalty programme will also soon transition into a unified group-wide programme, offering a more seamless experience. Service training continues to scale up, ensuring crew are prepared for the elevated product and expanding network.

“Change is in the Air” is a reflection of what passengers are experiencing in real time as Air India moves into 2026; a renewed fleet, elevated service, new menu, modern lounges, improved digital touchpoints and a stronger global network.