AirAsia India launches marketing campaign inviting flyers to #JoinTheFamily

Speaking of the campaign, Priya Shivakumar, senior national creative director, Wunderman Thompson, said, “We saw the launch of this unique rewards program and the wonderful benefits of becoming an Aviator with AirAsia India as an opportunity to communicate simple and endearing human stories with a touch of humour that bring alive the fact that close friends and family are the ones you can always count on. The campaign ties back seamlessly to the thought of ‘redeeming rewards from each member of the family’ which was the idea we set out to deliver. By doing this, we not only elevated the conversation, but also made it as personal and fulfilling as the rewards.”