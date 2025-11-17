Airbnb highlights seamless stays in latest campaign with Orry and Boney Kapoor

Airbnb has released a new campaign film featuring Orhan Awatramani (Orry) and film producer Boney Kapoor, using a light narrative set in Goa to underline the platform’s focus on host-led travel experiences. The reel, shared through Orry’s Instagram account in collaboration with Kapoor and Airbnb, follows a storyline in which Kapoor arrives in Goa expecting a family holiday, only to learn that his family will not be joining him.

The film frames his initial uncertainty around managing the trip alone, before introducing Orry, whose role is positioned around the reassurance of 'Trust the Host.' The sequence then moves through scenes that show how key services- meals, housekeeping, caretaking, wellness experiences and leisure activities - are arranged through the host, positioning the stay as streamlined and low-effort. What begins as an anxious moment transitions into a relaxed holiday through the host’s involvement.

The campaign reflects Airbnb’s view that hosts play a central role in facilitating comfortable travel, especially as Indian consumers show increasing interest in unhurried, experience-led holidays. The company has maintained a continued presence in Goa, including a partnership with the Goa Tourism Department earlier this year to introduce The Goa Unseen Guidebook, a compilation of lesser-known destinations and recommendations for travelers.