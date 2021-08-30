Airbnb opens host homes for Afghan refugees globally

Following Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan on August 15, other businesses in the US have also extended a helping hand to those fleeing Afghanistan, and are now faced with the challenge of building a new life in a new country. Verizon, Walmart and Texas Medical Technology have offered to help more than a lakh people, who have fled to the US. While Texas Medical Technology said it will provide jobs, Verizon has promised them free calls to Afghanistan to connect with their friends and family, till September 6.