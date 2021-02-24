Airtel enters the advertising business, launches Airtel Ads

Om Jha, associate director of media at PepsiCo India had this to say, “We have had a great experience of working with Airtel Ads, which brings a fresh perspective to the advertising inventory available to brands in India. Youth is at the core of our brand strategy, and we always look for innovative ways to interact with them. Through Airtel ads, we ran a focus digital campaign on the Wynk music app for the launch of new packs of 7UP and Mirinda. The outcomes of the campaign were really impressive given the customizable ad formats and quality audience base.”