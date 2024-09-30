Airtel taps its scale and AI to take on scammers and spammers

By harnessing its scale and the power of artificial intelligence (AI), Airtel is tackling the menace of scammers and spammers. The company will analyse over 250 parameters to identify spam calls or texts in real-time, and will send consumers a ‘Suspected Spam’ alert whenever they receive a spam call or SMS. This service does not require a separate app download, nor is there any charge attached to it.

Airtel worked with independent creative agency Fundamental to release a campaign signalling the launch of this initiative.

Speaking about the campaign, Fundamental’s co-founder and chief creative officer Pallavi Chakravarti said, “While the product was being developed, we examined consumer truths and worked with team Airtel to understand people’s apprehensions and expectations. Our potent insight into this problem is universal, yet the individual was the final piece of the puzzle. Being part of an initiative that’s far bigger than any campaign has been a fulfilling experience.”

Ram Madhvani, the campaign’s director, added, “Spam calls and messages are something we all experience. They are disruptive. With this film, the goal was to bring this everyday annoyance to life in a relatable way. Airtel’s AI-powered solution provides a level of security that is simple yet powerful, and we wanted to capture that in a manner that resonates with every Indian. I’m proud of how this campaign has turned out - it’s relevant, timely, and reflects the challenges we face today. Thanks to our team at Equinox, and the teams at Fundamental and Airtel.”