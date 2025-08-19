Aishwarya Rai Bachchan champions self-worth in new L’Oréal Paris campaign

L’Oréal Paris has launched the latest film in its global Lessons of Worth series, featuring long-standing brand ambassador Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Continuing the brand’s message of “Because I’m worth it,” the campaign focuses on the theme of self-worth in today’s digital age.

In the film, Rai Bachchan speaks about the growing influence of social media on perceptions of self-value, encouraging audiences to move beyond external validation and focus on inner conviction.

The Lessons of Worth series, introduced globally by L’Oréal Paris, aims to address contemporary challenges faced by women while promoting themes such as confidence, resilience, and individuality.

“Today, a large percentage of Indian women’s self-worth is negatively impacted by social media. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's edition of the Lessons of Worth series addresses this issue,” said Dario Zizzi, general manager, L’Oréal Paris India.

The campaign is part of L’Oréal Paris’s broader initiative to engage ambassadors worldwide in sharing personal perspectives on the tagline. Past editions have featured testimonials from global spokespersons including Viola Davis, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria, and Jane Fonda.

With this release, L’Oréal Paris continues to position itself as both a beauty brand and a platform for dialogue on themes relevant to women in a changing cultural landscape.