Aisle Network’s campaign ‘Better Because of Love’ shifts focus from dating to commitment

Aisle Network has unveiled a new brand campaign “Better Because of Love”. With 11+ years, 20 million members, and 2.2 million love stories, the campaign focuses on urban Indians who are actively looking to settle down or get into a serious relationship - by shifting focus from dating mechanics to dating outcomes.

India’s dating landscape today exists at two sharp extremes: fleeting validation on one end and rigid matrimonial structures on the other. Aisle has consistently occupied a considered middle path- serving as the high-intent alternative for those seeking romance with the explicit goal of a lifelong commitment. The new campaign sharpens this positioning by spotlighting the deeper impact of the right relationship - what healthy love actually does to people.

At the heart of the campaign lies a simple, culturally resonant insight: people tend to change when they find the right kind of love - not through dramatic transformation, but through everyday growth. Featuring digital creator and actor Raghvika, the films reflect how meaningful relationships quietly help people become more grounded, more present, and more themselves—mirroring the clarity of intent that singles prioritse in modern courtship. The campaign focuses on navigating modern courtship with the clarity of intent that marriage-minded singles prioritise. The campaign, “Better Because of Love”, captures this truth with humour and quiet confidence.

Commenting on the campaign, Chandni Gaglani, head of Aisle Network, said “When we spoke to couples who met on Aisle and are now in committed relationships, what stood out wasn’t grand romance or dramatic change - it was the quieter shifts. People listened better, showed more patience, and became more intentional in how they showed up in their lives. That reinforced what we’ve always believed at Aisle: when you date with clarity and intent, love doesn’t overwhelm you—it grounds you. Better Because of Love reflects this truth, using honesty and humour to capture how the right relationship doesn’t change who you are, but helps you become the best version of yourself.”