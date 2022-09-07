Aisle takes on the horrors of casual dating with its hilarious ad campaign

The campaign captures the essence of bad dating experiences and drives home the idea that it's time for singles to stop accepting dating faux pas as commonplace.
Aisle, the dating app, has unveiled its latest ad campaign, 'Dating Horrors’, through a series of five playful films. Aisle is the second most downloaded dating app in India that connects people of Indian origin from around the world looking for serious relationships. The campaign takes viewers on a hilarious yet informative ride into the world of casual dating and the horrors that may come with it. Each ad film showcases the unspoken truth of casual dating experiences - from ghosting and unsolicited pictures to misleading profiles and insistent messaging.
The campaign aims to build awareness of the frequent dating dilemmas users may face as they swipe and scroll. With its 'Let's Get Real' tagline, Aisle hopes to discourage users from accepting dating faux pas as commonplace. it encourages them to have open, honest conversations by adopting an intentional approach to online dating instead.
The ads, Unsolicited Pics, Misleading Profiles, Insistent Messaging, Ghosting, and No Labels are available across key social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. The comical ad films highlight the inherently problematic and often cringeworthy situations singles face on casual dating apps.
"Over time, casual dating apps have 'gamified' the online dating experience. The culture of casual dating is built around encouraging – and prioritising – swiping over substance and quantity over quality," said Able Joseph, Founder and CEO, Aisle. "We wanted to use wit and humour to shed light on these experiences and encourage people to change how they view dating apps. Our philosophy is all about driving meaningful, lasting relationships. We have found that having a focused and 'real' approach to dating decreases the chances of experiencing these casual dating experiences that are often seen as unavoidable.'