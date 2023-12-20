Aisle promotes slow dating with its latest campaign 'Love Doesn't Have to Hurt'

The two films produced by Klture Studios for the campaign highlight the damaging effects of incompatibility in relationships.
Love, a universal emotion that binds individuals, often faces challenges that can lead to strained relationships and, unfortunately, divorces. In India, statistics reveal that incompatibility is one of the major causes of marital breakdowns, contributing to a significant 30% of divorces in urban areas. Recognising the need for a fresh perspective on relationships, Aisle, the high-intent dating app designed for slow dating, has launched a compelling ad campaign titled "Love Doesn't Have to Hurt."
The campaign, produced by Klture Studios, sheds light on the destructive consequences of incompatibility within relationships through two films, "Ice Cream" and "Band Boy." Both films portray individuals facing emotional devastation in their marriages, illustrating the toll that incompatible relationships can take on partners. The climax of each film captures a moment of tension as the destructive partner reaches for their most beloved possession, symbolising the breaking point in the relationship.
Delving deeper into the challenges of modern dating, the campaign identifies issues such as the emphasis on superficial factors, the emergence of new red flags, and the romanticised notion of 'opposites attract.' The campaign emphasises the concept of slow dating, urging individuals to focus on meaningful connections and fostering relationships that can withstand the test of time.
The campaign aims to initiate a dialogue on the importance of compatibility, communication, and understanding in relationships. Through thought-provoking visuals, real-world statistics, and a positive message, the "Love Doesn't Have to Hurt" campaign strives to empower individuals to make informed choices in their pursuit of lasting and fulfilling relationships.