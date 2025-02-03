Aisle’s new campaign highlights mindful actions in dating

Aisle, a dating app, launched the 'Effort Matters' campaign, focusing on how thoughtful actions build lasting connections. The campaign is live on Aisle’s YouTube and Instagram.

The campaign uses two fast-paced mini films to show that love is about both small and big gestures that help relationships grow. Aisle encourages a more intentional approach to romance, focusing on meaningful connections. The campaign has been conceptualised by SouthFlix Media.

In one film, Naina tries to find a rare 1985 vinyl record to make her partner Dhruv smile. Her effort is narrated like a cricket match, highlighting the excitement of love.

The other film shows Dhruv preparing Naina’s favourite meal after she forgets her lunch. With a handwritten note, his simple gesture shows how small actions can make a big impact.

The campaign highlights how effort turns simple connections into meaningful relationships. Aisle’s ad film focuses on the importance of showing up for each other and making everyday moments special.

Speaking about the campaign, Chandni Gaglani, head of Aisle Network, said: "At Aisle, we’ve always believed that love is more than just a fleeting connection—it’s a journey filled with intention, care, and understanding. With ‘Effort matters,’ we want to inspire people to embrace the beauty of meaningful relationships and remind them that the magic of old school romance lies in the moments we create together. Our mission is to be at the heart of authentic connections, helping Indians find and nurture their perfect love stories."