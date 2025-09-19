Ajay Devgn stars in Instamart’s new AI-powered campaign film

After launching the first brand film with Ajay Devgn, which amassed over 20 million views in the past week, Instamart, the quick commerce platform, today launched its second campaign film to announce that the Quick India Movement Sale is officially live across the Instamart and Swiggy apps.

Taking a lead from the earlier ad film that recreated Ajay Devgn’s iconic Bollywood debut, split a step further, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn appears in an infinite avatar, multiplying on screen through the magic of AI in this fresh chapter. The film sees Devgn step into a surreal limbo, surrounded by his own duplicates, all locked in a striking split, a playful nod to his legendary Bollywood debut. As the camera hovers over each Devgn, the actor quips, “Aur agar aap soch rahe hain ki itne saare Ajay kyu hain! Well, because AI. Ajay Infinite.” The crescendo builds with all the Ajays declaring in unison: “Instamart Quick India Movement. Daud ke discount lega India, in just 10 minutes.”

Running from September 19–28 across the Instamart and Swiggy apps, the platform’s first-ever annual mega sale promises shoppers 50–90% discounts with lightning-fast 10-minute deliveries across categories including smartphones, electronics, kitchenware, beauty, and toys. Conceptualised to be absurd, meme-worthy, and packed with nostalgia, the campaign blends cinematic flair with Instamart’s promise of speed and value.

Speaking on the campaign, Mayur Hola, VP - Brand Marketing at Swiggy, said, “Ajay Devgn’s split launched him into Bollywood, and now it launches India’s quickest sale. The first film tapped into nostalgia, while this second one dials it up with a futuristic, AI-powered twist. By multiplying Ajay into infinity, we’ve multiplied the excitement and the energy of the Quick India Movement Sale. This one’s built to grab eyeballs — just like the sale itself. Instamart has always stood for speed and value, and this campaign is that promise brought to life in the most entertaining way possible.”

Commenting on his association with the campaign, Ajay Devgn said, “Instamart has always found new ways to innovate, and now they have given my Phool Aur Kaante stunt a twist. The Quick India Movement is all about bringing speed and ease to everyone!"



