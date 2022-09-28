Ajay Devgn to now endorse for footwear brand Walkaroo; replaces Amir Khan

The brand was endorsed by Amir Khan since 2019 and even was involved in co-branding his latest film, Laal Singh Chadha
Footwear brand Walkaroo is quite a hit in the Southern states of India and currently holds a 4-5 percent market share in Indian footwear. The Coimbatore based company was founded in 2013 by VKC Noushad in a bid to provide Indians with fashionable footwear at an affordable price range. They offer a range of footwear from casual to formal for men, women and kids. The product range for Walkaroo can dip down to as Rs 150 in the open footwear category (slippers) to a Rs 2000 in men’s sports shoes.
In an exclusive conversation with afaqs!, Rajesh Kurian, Director, Walkaroo International, details that the company has focused on carving out the smaller cities markets as the products hold a greater footprint there.
“We are currently engaged with 1.5 lakh retailers through a network of 750 distributors pan India. We have 13 manufacturing units in India at the moment. Although having an online presence is not our first priority, we still command a small presence on various e-commerce platforms. Our first priority has been to promote the products at the point of contact with the customer, the shops,” Kurian said.
He shares that implementing an effective marketing campaign in smaller cities requires establishing a proper distribution channel. Kurian emphasized that with availability sorted out with the distribution channels, the products’ affordability and USPs are sufficient enough for clocking in sales.
With advertising and marketing, the brand’s aim is to ensure reassurance regarding the brand’s durability and accountability. “For marketing, our primary investment is to ensure branding at the points of purchase. We also put up shop boards and other advertisements so that they are visible in the city. Then we follow up with TV campaigns in regional languages and getting ads in regional print dailies,” he outlined.
When it comes to designing ad campaigns, the brand prefers to do them in regional languages. It has a strong footprint in the southern languages and thus Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, etc., are often used by the brand in their ads.
The brand in its initial period signed cricketer Rohit Sharma for ad campaigns. After Sharma, the brand signed actor Amir Khan in 2019 and kicked off the endorsements with a TV campaign, ‘Be Restless’.
Due to the pre-existing engagement with Khan, Walkaroo also took up the role of co-branding in his latest film Laal Singh Chadha.
“The association with Amir Khan helped us gain a significant amount of mileage in the market. Since he was already a brand ambassador, co-branding was taken up for Laal Singh Chadha by Walkaroo. However, the outcome didn’t come in the expected light. The movie traction itself wasn’t that great so the co-branding also didn’t go as well as expected,”Kurian shared.Rajesh Kurian, Director, Walkaroo International
Walkaroo’s contract with Khan was for two years and has since ended. The brand has now entered an agreement with actor Ajay Devgn for endorsements. “The contract with Devgn will begin this October. The TVC campaign is expected to start around October 4. Creatives will be released soon,” Kurian confirmed. Devgn’s image is already present on the company’s website. The creatives, however, will take a little longer.
Apart from the new endorsement, the brand is also testing out new marketing strategies with QR codes. “Consumers will now be able to scan a QR code and enter a contest which would fetch them a small gift depending on their performance in the game. The rewards they receive would be based on the score that they are able to achieve in a cricket game. They can range from a PayTm recharge to a trip to Australia. The trip would be a limited time offer, however, people can be eligible to avail new gifts on a daily basis,” he said.
The brand typically focuses on coming up with schemes for its distributors during the festive times. A consumer engagement campaign is something that the brand is testing out only recently. Kurian shares that the efforts all are leading up to the brands bid to communicate better about their portfolio and offerings.
“You need to communicate about the products as well as the brand. We are making continuous efforts to communicate the idea behind Walkaroo, since it is not a well known brand nationally,” he concludes.