AJIO's Independence Day campaign aims to challenge and break fashion stereotypes

Celebrating the spirit of Independence, AJIO launched #FashionBeyondLabels, a digital campaign aimed at breaking stereotypes in fashion.
The campaign film touches upon how people are stereotyped and labelled by society. When you break norms, follow your passion, and wear what you like without heeding to judgements, society is quick to give you labels like ‘sanskaari’, ‘bold’, ‘unconventional’, ‘bizzare’ and so on. The film draws a parallel between fashion and freedom and what it means to each.
An AJIO spokesperson commented, “#FashionBeyondLabels campaign embraces the idea that personal style transcends societal expectations. True fashion is about self-expression rather than conformity. With this campaign, AJIO aims to empower young India that makes bold choices, each making a fashion statement on its own.”
Fashion is a big part of our personal and social identity. We are what we wear. Fashion is also very much about freedom. Freedom to follow one’s own style, free from judgements without conforming to societal norms or expectations.