AJIO partners with Vogue and GQ for fashion content

Through this partnership AJIO and Vogue India decode fashion's future with industry experts.
AJIO partners with Vogue's Forces of Fashion and GQ India's Men Of The Year to showcase fashion insights and celebrate cultural milestones.
India’s fashion e-tailer AJIO today announced a collaboration with Vogue and GQ India to highlight insightful trends, analysis and curate immersive fashion experiences. The partnership aims to deliver trendsetting content that captures the essence of the evolving contemporary Indian style.
Through this collaboration, AJIO, Vogue and GQ India aim to redefine the fashion landscape, offering a refined perspective that resonates with the dynamic tastes of today’s consumers. Through insightful trend conversations with key fashion opinion leaders, AJIO and Vogue India will delve into the most pressing topics and emerging trends in the fashion world.
The Vogue Fashion Trend Report will cover the evolving landscape of fashion and highlight the ideas, styles, and iconic fashion moments that are changing consumer behaviour.
Commenting on the association, Vineeth Nair, CEO, AJIO said, “This exciting partnership with Vogue and GQ India will bring a new dimension to the fashion narrative of modern India, enabling AJIO to lead trend-first dialogues that shape the future of fashion. It marks a significant step towards redefining the fashion landscape with innovation, creativity, and a deep appreciation for the evolving identity of Indian style.”
"We are thrilled to partner with AJIO, a strategic first of its kind for our two brands Vogue and GQ. It combines the scale of AJIO’s fashion e-commerce platform and Vogue and GQ’s deep and unique expertise in fashion curation and content creation. This collaboration will not only provide invaluable insights into the latest fashion trends through our comprehensive report but also elevate our events, bringing a new level of style and innovation to our audience” added Sandeep Lodha, MD, Conde Nast India.
AJIO will collaborate with Vogue’s Forces of Fashion that bring to life the pages of Vogue through conversations and masterclasses with today’s top editors, designers, influencers and industry executives, allowing audiences to get an inside look at fashion and culture through Vogue’s lens. In addition, AJIO will partner with GQ India’s Men Of The Year, an annual power-packed celebration of the year's cultural high points.