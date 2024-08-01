AJIO partners with Vogue and GQ for fashion content

"We are thrilled to partner with AJIO, a strategic first of its kind for our two brands Vogue and GQ. It combines the scale of AJIO’s fashion e-commerce platform and Vogue and GQ’s deep and unique expertise in fashion curation and content creation. This collaboration will not only provide invaluable insights into the latest fashion trends through our comprehensive report but also elevate our events, bringing a new level of style and innovation to our audience” added Sandeep Lodha, MD, Conde Nast India.