AJIO's new ad urges viewers to turn Valentine's Day into Self-Celebration Day

The #VdayNahiMeDay campaign, conceptualised by Youngun focuses on self-love and fashion therapy.
This Valentine's Day, AJIO, an online fashion platform, introduces an innovative #VdayNahiMeDay campaign, urging individuals to celebrate themselves, whether single or navigating a 'situationship.'
The campaign, conceptualised by Youngun, a creative agency, brings forth an innovative solution ‘drip treatment,’ a stroke of genius from the mastermind Dr. Drip, a fictional persona created for this narrative.
Dr. Drip invents the 'drip treatment' to tackle love problems as 2 in 10 lack affection and 23 million youth haven't received any Valentine's gifts. Those in 'situationships' seek attention. Dr Drip's Lab presents vibrant colors and trendy styles, transforming Valentine's Day into a celebration of self. With a nod to contemporary culture, the campaign cleverly merges in category-specific lines, encouraging individuals to prioritise 'fit checks' over 'DM checks' and 'fashion deals' over 'sad feels.'
Saksham Jadon, CEO and founder, Youngun, shared, "Me-Day is not just a campaign; it's a movement to redefine Valentine's Day. It's about embracing oneself, prioritising self-love, and indulging in retail therapy. AJIO's commitment to empowering individuals aligns seamlessly with our vision to break stereotypes and celebrate uniqueness."
Simmi, brand strategy, Youngun, said, "We’ve always seen people cribbing about being single and crying on valentine’s day. They're not at fault because we only made this day about romantic love, leaving singles feeling left out and other people focusing all their energy on their partners rather than themselves. Remember the saying "kisi aur ko bhi tabhi pyaar kar sakte hain jab khud se pyaar karte hain"? So, what better way to indulge in selfcare than some retail therapy? To establish this sentiment, we came up with an ad idea showing a humorous lab setup where singles, portrayed as patients, are receiving the cure for their blues– a drip of self-love through retail therapy!"
AJIO encourages everyone to turn V-Day into Me-Day, exploring the latest fashion trends and expressing their individuality.