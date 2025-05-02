AJIO’s ‘Offended Moms’ group takes on bad gifts in new campaign

Online fashion retailer AJIO has launched a new digital campaign ahead of Mother’s Day titled Movement of Offended Mothers (M.O.M.). The short film features actor Sheeba Chaddha as the leader of a fictional support group for mothers of India’s most followed influencers and comedians.

The campaign highlights how these "superstar kids" often forget to give meaningful gifts, despite their online fame. Using humour and a relatable storyline, AJIO urges consumers to rethink how they celebrate their mothers—starting with better gifting.

The film highlights the role of mothers behind popular influencer content, using humour to portray different types of mothers. It encourages viewers to acknowledge and celebrate their own mothers for Mother’s Day.

Through this campaign, AJIO promotes its Mother’s Day Gifting Store featuring fashion, jewellery, accessories, and items for different types of mothers, including pet and plant moms.

Speaking on the campaign, an AJIO spokesperson said: "Moms have always been the original influencers - setting trends, shaping attitudes, and building dreams. This year, we wanted to give them their due with a campaign that’s as sharp and as spirited as they are. Movement of Offended Mothers is our cheeky way of saying: Don’t let your mom join this movement. Gift thoughtfully, gift joyfully."

The campaign is now live across AJIO’s digital channels, including Instagram, YouTube, and in-app, with targeted amplification on leading pop-culture and fashion platforms.