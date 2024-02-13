Akasa Air partners with The Content Lab to elevate brand engagement and consumer connect

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The collaboration aims to enhance Akasa Air's digital marketing strategies.
Digital marketing agency and production house, The Content Lab, announces a strategic partnership with Akasa Air. This collaboration aims to enrich its brand presence and amplify its marketing endeavours on the digital front.
The Content Lab will shoulder the responsibility of overseeing Akasa Air's social media, marketing, digital initiatives, and content creation mandates. The goal is to bolster the airline's visibility, reach and engagement in the competitive aviation industry. The partnership will be instrumental in enhancing Akasa Air's digital footprint, encompassing social media engagement and digital advertising, ensuring the airline maintains its leadership in the digital sphere.
Belson Coutinho, co-founder, CMO and chief experience officer of Akasa Air, remarked, "I am super excited to partner with The Content Lab as we strengthen our brand and enhance the digital footprint. As we leverage digital technology, our collaboration will help us deliver innovative, quality and engaging content thus positioning Akasa among the most loved brands globally."
"Our team is eager to harness our expertise to enhance Akasa's marketing efforts and support their continued growth. We look forward to infusing fresh perspectives, creativity, and innovation into the brand, fostering an authentic connection with their consumers,” expressed Vaibhav Mehta, CEO of The Content Lab.