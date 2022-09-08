Akasa Air launches its marketing campaign

The campaign brings alive the airline’s tagline and builds on Akasa’s brand promise of offering a warm, efficient, dependable, and affordable travel experience to all travellers.
Akasa Air, India's newest airline today launched its first multimedia campaign dubbed 'It's Your Sky'.
It’s Your Sky’ is a multi-touchpoint campaign that will reach audiences through print, out of home (OOH), digital, social media including Akasa Air’s social media handles, website and app from 1st September 2022 for a period of four weeks. In line with the brand’s approach to focus on travellers across geographies where it currently operates, the print campaign will run in five languages, including Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Gujarati.
The creative concept of ‘It’s Your Sky’, is based on the insight that air travel in India has so far been highly transactional as well as an intimidating experience for a large section of Indians. Through this campaign, Akasa Air has highlighted its vision and commitment to give every traveller a trustworthy and humane travel experience.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Belson Coutinho, co-founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, Akasa Air, said, “As a customer-centric brand that is built to deliver a people-first experience, Akasa Air is committed to offering a warm service culture that is uniquely Indian, inclusivity that makes every experience comforting, and efficiency that puts our customers and employees at the centre of everything we do and we hope that our integrated and insight-led campaign will drive this message creatively”.
“Akasa’s empathetic and reliable approach to service is delivered through our employees who are carefully selected based on a set of values and trained at the Akasa Air Learning Academy to inculcate this unique approach across the customer journey.”, he added.
Inspired by elements of the sky, the brand had revealed its ‘Rising A’ symbol in December last year symbolising the warmth of the sun, the effortless flight of a bird, and the dependability of an aircraft wing.