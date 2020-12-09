Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati to launch Socialswag, an influencer led market place

Commenting on this new venture Rana Daggubati added, “This is a very fast growing space and I’m super excited to be partnering with Akshay sir. We will bring the best of sport, entertainment and vocational opportunities to this platform and look to make it best in class. Our launch with our first few products will be in the first quarter of next year and the team is working towards making the fan experience a unique one for the global Indian audience.”