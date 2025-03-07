Akshay Kumar brings comic flair to Zepto’s first ad for its SuperSaver mode

Zepto, India's fastest growing quick commerce platform, unveils its SuperSaver campaign, featuring Akshay Kumar and Jr. NTR. Under the tagline "Prices itne low, ek baar dekh toh loh," the campaign highlights the low prices offered by sellers on Zepto. The multilingual campaign ensures the message reaches shoppers across India.

Akshay Kumar brings his comic style to the campaign, drawing from his roles in films like Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Singh is King. Jr. NTR leads the Southern version, adapted in regional languages for his fanbase.

Chandan Mendiratta, chief brand and culture officer at Zepto, noted, "Zepto’s SuperSaver campaign ignites the excitement of fast and smart shopping. Akshay's vibrant energy and Jr. NTR’s intense charisma is the perfect match for Zepto's spirit, blending the thrill of quick shopping with substantial savings. We thank our sellers for enabling SuperSaver and the prices featured on our platform. In a first for Zepto, the campaign will be launched across TV, YouTube, Meta, Out-of-Home (OOH), and will feature various in-app integrations."

The ads have been crafted and conceptualised internally by Zepto and produced in collaboration with Third Floor Films.

Set to broadcast across TV, YouTube, Meta, and outdoor platforms, and featured during the Champions Trophy finals.