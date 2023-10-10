Akshay Kumar clears the air about his ‘new’ Vimal Elaichi ad

He clarified that the ads were shot on October 13, 2021, and will air till the end of next month.
Actor Akshay Kumar, through a response on X to a news outlet, has addressed the controversy surrounding the 'new' Vimal Elaichi ad that first aired on October 8, 2023, during the India vs Australia match at the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
His appearance in a Vimal Elaichi ad has garnered criticism once again.
The actor said the 'new' ad as well as the one aired in 2022, was in fact shot on October 13, 2021, and that he had nothing to do with the brand after he publicly declared that he would not endorse it anymore.
Kumar, however, revealed the brand can legally run the already-shot ads till the end of next month.
In 2022, Kumar received flak after starring in a Vimal Elaichi ad with Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan. He apologised to his fans on X and stated that he would end his association with the brand.