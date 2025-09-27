Akshay Kumar cooks up a clever catch in DS Group’s Hing film

Catch Spices has launched a new TVC for Catch Hing, featuring Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, and Bindu Dara Singh. Conceptualised by Dentsu Creative, the ad uses humor to show how the aroma of Catch Hing makes food irresistible and brings people back together, in line with the brand’s philosophy, 'Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota.'

The TVC tells the story of a police inspector, played by Akshay Kumar, who cleverly uses the aroma of dal cooked with Catch Hing to lure back a runaway prisoner, played by Bindu Dara Singh, instead of chasing him. Rajpal Yadav as the constable adds to the humor, making the storyline entertaining and memorable.

Commenting on the campaign, Sandeep Ghosh, business head, Catch Salt and Spices, DS Group, said, “With the Catch Hing TVC, we chose a light-hearted, product-led narrative that highlights the power of food in a memorable way. Our brand ambassador, Akshay Kumar, alongwith Rajpal Yadav and Bindu Dara Singh bring humour and relatability to the story while keeping Catch Hing at the heart of the narrative. The film underlines the philosophy of Catch that food is never just about taste; it is about connection, memories and togetherness while keeping the product firmly at the core.”

Akshay Kumar expressed, “I love my association with Catch Salt and Spices. The brand has a varied portfolio with good quality products. This film was fun because it shows what a small pinch of Catch Hing can do in a light and exaggerated way. The aroma becomes the hero, strong enough to bring even a runaway back to the table. For us Indians, food is never just food, it’s an emotion, a memory, a connection. The TVC is about how the smallest ingredient can create the biggest impact.”

Surjo Dutt, chief creative officer, Dentsu Creative, said, “Food doesn’t just bring back memories, it brings back people. That was the spark behind our new Hing film for Catch Spices of DS Group. We wanted to show, in a lighthearted and entertaining way, how the unmistakable aroma of a Catch Hing tadka has the power to travel beyond boundaries and pull people right back to where they belong. The humor, the chemistry, and the everyday relatability all come together to show that Catch Spices don’t just elevate meals, they turn them into moments that connect us, surprise us, and sometimes even bring us home.”