Akshay Kumar features in Dabur’s new campaign on everyday preparedness

Dabur has introduced its latest campaign for Dabur Chyawanprash, 'Beemaar Ya Taiyyar', positioning the product within a narrative of proactive health and everyday readiness. The initiative, created by McCann Worldgroup India, uses Akshay Kumar as the face of the message, framing immunity as a foundation rather than a response to illness.

The communication centers on the idea that lapses in preparedness can disrupt work and routine, especially during fluctuating seasons. The campaign situates Dabur Chyawanprash—made with Ayurvedic ingredients—as part of a daily habit aimed at building long-term resilience rather than treating symptoms after they occur.

Sriram Padmanabhan, director healthcare, Dabur India, said: “The fundamental truth we are addressing is that in today’s demanding world, being fully 'Taiyyar' (Ready) is the only way to win. You simply cannot afford an unplanned break due to illness. We believe immunity is the ultimate engine of readiness. With 'Beemaar Ya Taiyyar',' we are challenging consumers to move beyond thinking of health as merely fixing a problem when it appears.



We are urging them to adopt a proactive, daily ritual with Dabur Chyawanprash to build a reliable defence-ensuring they stay on track for their goals, irrespective of external changes. Akshay Kumar, known for his rigorous discipline and unwavering commitment to health and fitness, brings authenticity to the campaign. The ad film shows him seamlessly navigating varied weather conditions and challenging situations, underscoring the idea that his constant state of readiness allows him to overcome hurdles without missing a beat.”

Akshay Kumar said:"I have always believed that prevention is better than cure. My routine, especially during weather transitions, involves steps to ensure my body is 'Taiyyar'. Dabur Chyawanprash is a product I personally trust for maintaining that inner preparedness. The 'Beemaar Ya Taiyyar' theme is powerful because it challenges people to prioritize proactive health, so they are always ready to face life's challenges."

Sumeer Mathur, chief strategy director, McCann India, said: “For generations, Dabur Chyawanprash has stood for Ayurveda-backed immunity, and our new campaign reinforces just how essential that it is today. In an age of intense competition, talent alone is no longer enough, true performance comes from being ready, and at your best. That’s why immunity matters more than ever. It’s the combination of talent and readiness that ultimately helps you win on any given day.”

The campaign will run across television, digital platforms, print, and outdoor placements.