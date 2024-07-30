Akshay Kumar launches new Livguard ad campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The ad campaign highlights Livguard's smart AI charging inverters.
Livguard, a energy storage solutions company, unveil its latest campaign, "Bano Kisi Ki Energy," featuring the actor Akshay Kumar. This narrative highlights the sense of responsibility that comes with being the pillar of a family—the 'Karta'—and how Livguard's smart AI charging inverters empower individuals to support and uplift their loved ones.
The film follows a father who loves karaoke but faces power cuts. The son feels responsible for his family and helps them improve their life. The essence of "Bano Kisi Ki Energy" is in the actions taken to ensure family well-being.
The brand has recently launched their stellar product, the VISION HDX 1100i inverter that comes with advanced and smart features like power cut prediction, digital screen display with charging indicator, running load, backup time, etc., making it a state of the art product. This product will help you run your day, your way.
Commenting on TVC, Mr. Gurpreet Bhatia, MD and CEO, Livguard Energy Technology Pvt Ltd said, “We understand our consumers and acknowledge their role in uplifting their loved ones. Our goal is to ensure that our products help them and their family achieve energy independence, which in turn fosters their progress. We know that our consumers see their success as a blend of personal growth and their family’s achievements. They go beyond just providing resources—they actively help their families succeed.”