Akshay Kumar launches POCO X7 & X7 Pro in India with new campaign

POCO has launched a campaign for the new X7 and X7 Pro in India with Akshay Kumar as brand ambassador, promoting the Xceed Your Limits positioning for today’s high-performance youth.

Advertisment

The campaign, created by Monks India, targets social media users, including gamers and pop-culture enthusiasts. The comic-book-inspired live-action film reflects the fast-paced world of action movies and games. Akshay Kumar leads the campaign, matching the high-performance focus of the POCO X series.

Targeting Gen Z, the campaign highlights how the phone’s performance and AI features help users break barriers and exceed limits.

“The lens of advertising a product needs to shift towards content marketing. In today’s world slapping product advertising on a user’s feed will probably result in getting lost in the clutter of content they see. This is especially true for the GenZ. They need to see content based on what they are willing to watch on their feed organically. More pop culture, less ads. And with the superhero shebang of the Marvel and DC universe taking over social media and their fans, it made sense to project the brand to our fans similarly,” says Soven Mandal, executive creative director at Monks India.

“Our approach was to create a narrative that isn’t just seen but feels high-energy and engaging, an experience that connects with the audience in a way that feels organic and authentic. With POCO X7 and X7 Pro, we embraced the ‘Xceed Your Limits’’ not just as a message, Our team pushed boundaries by reimagining the typical phone ad into something more than just a product showcase.” said Megha Ahuja, VP of account management at Monks India.

"In production, timing is everything. We were working in real time where speed had to coexist with the highest standards of quality. The entire process from pre-production to final cut was planned meticulously, with seamless coordination and an incredible team effort. It wasn't just about moving fast, it was about executing with precision under tight timelines ensuring we deliver a campaign that amplified the essence of POCO X7 and Akshay Kumar Xceed Your Limits." said Liju Kochummachan, VP of production and COE at Monks India.