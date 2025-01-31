Akshay Kumar leads TV ad visibility in 2024, SRK follows with 16 hours daily: TAM AdEx

TAM India has published its most recent report on celebrity endorsement for the year 2024. The report includes the most visible celebrity through endorsement, the quantum of sector, categories and brands endorsed.

In 2024, ad volumes for celebrity-endorsed commercials grew by 3% compared to 2023, indicating the continued impact of celebrities in advertising. However, these ads saw an 8% decline in 2023 and a further 6% drop in 2024 compared to 2022. The IPL season contributed to a surge in advertising activity, making April–June 2024 the peak period for daily ad volumes. Male movie actors accounted for 42% of the total ad endorsement market in 2024. Overall, celebrities featured in over 25% of all TV ads. Film stars dominated celebrity endorsements with a 77% share, followed by sports personalities at 14% and TV stars at 9%.

Over 50% of celebrity-endorsed ads were from the top three sectors, with 80% coming from the top seven. The Food and Beverages (F&B) sector held the largest share of celebrity ad volumes, followed by 'Personal Care/Personal Hygiene.' Four of the top ten sectors maintained the same ranking as the previous year.

In 2024, the F&B sector featured a strong male celebrity presence in ads, while the Personal Care/Personal Hygiene sector was mostly endorsed by female celebrities, showing gendered marketing trends. Ads in the Agriculture, Telecom/Internet Service Providers, and Media sectors were exclusively endorsed by male celebrities, indicating a lack of female representation in these categories.

In 2024, the top 10 advertising categories accounted for 35% of all celebrity-endorsed ads. The ‘Toilet/Floor Cleaners’ category led with 9% of celebrity ad volumes, followed by ‘Toilet Soaps’ at 5%, reflecting the strong reliance of hygiene-focused brands on celebrity endorsements.

In 2024, Akshay Kumar led TV advertising with 20 hours of daily visibility across all channels, making him the most visible celebrity. Shah Rukh Khan followed with 16 hours per day, maintaining a strong presence in brand endorsements. The top 10 most visible celebrities included six male and four female stars, indicating a higher male representation in advertising. M.S. Dhoni, Kiara Advani, and Ranbir Kapoor were new entrants in the top 10 list compared to 2023.

M.S. Dhoni emerged as the most sought-after celebrity, endorsing the highest number of brands in 2024. Four celebrities—M.S. Dhoni, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Madhuri Dixit—expanded their brand associations in 2024, securing more endorsements than in 2023.

50% ads were endorsed by four celebrity couples - Akshay Kumar/Twinkal Khanna, Ranbir Kapoor/Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma/Virat Kohli and Amitabh Bachchan/Jaya Bachchan and the couples had endorsed 35, 46, 28 and 51 brands respectively during Y 2024.

