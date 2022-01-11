Akshay Kumar plays a thief in Kurkure’s new ad

Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson, the film also features actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
PepsiCo Foods’ snack brand Kurkure has unveiled a new ad film featuring Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film is a part of the larger campaign, titled ‘Ab Laga Masala'. It aims to capture Kurkure as a ‘chatpata’ anytime snack that adds an element of ‘masti’ and quirkiness to the daily lives of the consumers.
Kurkure has launched a number of innovative product formats and flavour profiles in the domestic as well as international markets.
In the film, Kumar plays a thief, who breaks into Prabhu’s house in the middle of the night and gets distracted when he sees a pack of Kurkure kept in the kitchen cabinet. Just as he is about to open the pack, Prabhu and her family catch him red-handed and snatch it from his hands to eat Kurkure themselves.
Forgetting his initial intention to rob the house and with no fear of being caught, Kumar, who is already eager to munch on the snack, readily obliges. Kurkure’s ‘masaledaar’ flavour sends him into a state of bliss, until reality hits and greets him with the sound of police sirens on the way to the house.
Speaking about the film, Neha Prasad, associate director – brand marketing, Kurkure, PepsiCo India, said, “... The brand has the ability to portray unconventional, yet relatable modern Indian family scenarios through its quirky, over-the-top storytelling that transforms any boring moment with family and friends into an entertaining one.”
“Through this film, we want to intensify the brand love and celebrate the iconic flavour of India’s favourite ‘masaledaar’ snack. We are confident that our latest blockbuster combination of Akshay’s exuberant energy and Kurkure’s ‘masti’ will be an eccentric and compelling experience for the fans.”
Ritu Nakra, senior vice president, Wunderman Thompson, added, “Daily life can be such a routine and boring when there is no ‘masaledaar’ twist... but with Kurkure Masala Munch, the ‘masala’ hit in each collet unleashes full-on drama in every situation. Watch how the spicey tangy and ‘chatpata’ flavours ka hit make Akshay a mast chor in the new ad campaign for the brand.”
Agency credits:
Creative agency: Wunderman Thompson
WPP lead – PepsiCo Foods, India: Ritu Nakra
Chief creative officer: Senthil Kumar
Executive creative director: Harsh Maheshwari
Strategy leads: Atishi Pradhan, Arnab Datta Chaudhuri
Creative directors: Priyadarshi Khastgir, Partha Sengupta
Copywriter: Bhavini Trikha
Account management: Binay Mehra, Kirti Sinha
Production house: Dharma 2.0
Director: Uzer Khan
Producers: Garima Vohra, Samira Bandyopadhyay