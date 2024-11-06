Akshay Kumar pushes fitness with Dabur Honey in new TVC

Dabur Honey has launched a new TV campaign for raising awareness on physical fitness in view of the growing obesity problem in India. In the TVC, bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, known for his disciplined lifestyle, can be seen urging consumers to prioritise fitness and healthy choices in their daily lives. The actor promotes fitness by encouraging young adults to adopt an active lifestyle and include Dabur Honey with warm water in their morning routine.

The latest TV commercial by Dabur Honey highlights India’s pressing health issue of rising obesity, driven by sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary choices. Referencing a study published by The Lancet, the ad points out that approximately 44 million women and 26 million men over the age of 20 in India are now classified as obese. With these concerning statistics, the campaign emphasises the importance of healthier living habits to combat the nation’s growing obesity curve.

Speaking about the campaign, Varun Gattani, category head – marketing, Dabur India said, “Over the years, Dabur Honey has championed the movement of staying fit and healthy by following a fitness regimen and adopting honey in daily routine. Take the first step with Dabur Honey isn’t just another catchy tagline. It’s the starting of a mission to tackle the health issue of obesity associated with lack of physical fitness and unhealthy eating habits. We’re happy to share that Dabur Honey is the only leading honey brand in the market which is clinically tested on health & fitness parameters for up to one size reduction in waist size vs baseline, after 90 days of regular consumption in lukewarm water along with a balanced diet and active lifestyle.

Speaking about the campaign, Akshay Kumar shared, “For me, fitness is a way of life, and getting the chance to sing for this campaign felt like a natural extension of what I already believe in. It’s a fun, creative way to inspire people to make healthier choices. I believe that small but consistent steps today can lead to a healthier tomorrow for everyone”

The campaign has been conceptualised by Havas Worldwide India. Anupama Ramaswamy, joint MD and chief creative officer at Havas Worldwide India, added, "Our new Dabur Honey campaign is about more than just promoting a great product; it's about driving positive change across India. Our mission is to urge people to be fitter and inspire a healthier future for everyone. Through this campaign the brand wants to empower millions who struggle to kick start their fitness journey amidst their busy schedules and confusion about where to begin.”