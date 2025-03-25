Akshay Kumar stars in Livguard’s new power solutions campaign

Livguard has launched two new TV commercials featuring Akshay Kumar. The ads highlight the company's solar energy and inverter-battery solutions. The campaign aligns with the IPL season, showcasing Livguard’s focus on reliable power solutions for homes.

Livguard's new solar TVC highlights its focus on solar engineering. The ad emphasises accurate alignment, strong installation, and advanced technology to ensure higher solar power generation for homes.

Alongside solar, Livguard has launched a new TVC highlighting its inverter and battery solutions. The ad focuses on meeting rising energy demands with AI-charging, higher load capacity, improved performance, and long-lasting batteries.

"At Livguard, our mission is to empower the homes of tomorrow with technology-driven energy solutions that deliver the highest efficiency and reliability. Whether it’s through advanced inverters, AI-powered batteries, or high-performance solar solutions, we are committed to ensuring seamless power for modern consumers. Akshay Kumar also embodies this spirit of precision and purpose, making him the perfect partner for our journey. At Livguard, by continuously innovating, we are not just meeting energy needs, we are creating intelligent, future-ready solutions that make homes and lives smarter, more efficient, and truly connected.” Rakesh Malhotra, founder SAR Group.

Homes today are more connected than ever, relying on smart devices, automation, and uninterrupted power, and we are powering the Homes of tomorrow. Our inverters, solar and battery solutions enable a seamless, always-on lifestyle. With innovation at our core, Livguard is future-ready to meet every energy demand. We’ve poured our passion and vision into these films, and we hope you enjoy watching them as much as we enjoyed creating them. Here’s to a future that’s brighter, smarter, and truly connected!”, shared Sandhya Biswas, head of marketing, Livguard.

Commenting on the campaign, Vasudha Misra, president (Creative), Lowe Lintas said, “Livguard Solar is just one of the ways in which this incredible Indian company is constantly seeking to innovate every detail of our homes. So it was very important for the communication to reflect that same energy and spirit. I believe that Aritra, Nishit and team managed to do just that, precisely, deftly, yet creatively in just 20 seconds. Of course, having a fabulous performer like Akshay Kumar made the task just a tad bit easier.”