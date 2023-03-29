Akshay Kumar was the most visible celebrity endorser in 2022: Tam AdEx

Celebrity-endorsed ads grew by 60% in 2022, as compared to 2020, according to a Tam AdEx report.
Media research company Tam AdEx has compiled a ‘Celebrity Endorsement Report’ on the various aspects of celebrity endorsement on television in 2022. The report defines ‘celebrity’ as a prominent personality in films, TV and sports, with a significant following.
The report found that there was an 11% volume increase in ads that featured celebs in 2022, as compared to 2021. Celebrity-endorsed ads grew by 60% in 2022, as compared to 2020.
In the celeb category, film stars held an 80% share of advertising in 2022, followed by sports personalities at 11% and TV stars (4%).
Actor Akshay Kumar was the most visible celeb endorser in 2022, followed by Vidya Balan and Amitabh Bachchan. Cricketer MS Dhoni endorsed the maximum number of brands in 2022.
Celebs like Kiara Advani, Shraddha Kapoor and Virat Kohli slipped out of the top 10 celeb endorser list in 2022.
Categories like hair dyes, toilet soaps, hair removers, pan masala, washing powders, non aerated soft drinks, shampoos, accounted 36% share of overall ads carrying celebrity to endorse it. Toilet/Floor Cleaners was the top category, with 9% share of celeb ad volume in 2022, followed by Aerated Soft Drinks (5%).