Akshay Kumar’s road safety ad slammed online for allegedly promoting dowry

Actor Akshay Kumar’s new road safety ad has fallen afoul of netizens who’ve accused it of promoting dowry.
Kumar plays a policeman in the ad and is seen taking a dig at the weeping father of the bride because he sent the newly-married couple in a car with two airbags.
The focus of the ad is on the number of airbags in a car. However, netizens disagreed and claimed the ad promotes dowry because the criminal act is often performed in the disguise of gifts which the bride’s family offers to the groom’s side.
In April 2022, the actor created a furore after being seen endorsing Vimal Elaichi, a brand of edible cardamom seeds, whose parent company is known for selling ‘toxic’ (unhealthy) pan masala.