Akshay Kumar's selfie with a lady has a gigantic gorilla posing in the background

What? Yes, that’s the new ad from Sting, PepsiCo’s carbonated beverage. Kumar became its ambassador, the drink’s first, in 2021.
Sting has Akshay Kumar take a selfie with a lady and a larger-than-life gorilla in the background. Yes, that’s the latest campaign from the PepsiCo owned carbonated beverage.
Over the years, the beverage has built its cred on such “quirky” or “yeh kya ho raha hai” campaigns. This new campaign is Kumar’s first after he signed up as Sting’s brand ambassador last year (2021).
Speaking about the launch of Sting’s new campaign, Vineet Sharma, Category Director- Mountain Dew & Sting, PepsiCo India said, “The film is an interesting and fun take on electrifying moments with the help of Sting's can-do attitude, and we are confident that it will resonate strongly with our younger consumers across the country."
This ad will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign.
The last two ads from Sting follow similar lines of “what’s happening here?”. From making you climb endless flights of stairs after a sip to charging a car’s battery, the drink won’t give you wings but will definitely do something inside your body.
Sting is available in small single-serve packs in 200ml and 250ml and a multi-serve pack of 500 ml across all modern and traditional retail outlets in India, as well as on e-commerce platforms.