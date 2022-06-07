AkzoNobel India launches consumer campaign for Dulux Aquatech

“For Dulux Aquatech Campaign, the brief was to explore digital as a medium. The team came up with an idea of episodic content. The testimonial story-telling format is enjoyable to watch, satirical in its execution, and has the consumer problem at its crux. The idea of showcasing seepage and dampness playing cupid for a love story in flashback, is rare to come about in present age as Aquatech is in the market,” said Garima Khandelwal, CCO, Mullen Lintas.