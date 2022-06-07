AkzoNobel India launches consumer campaign for Dulux Aquatech

The two-episode digital campaign ‘Parul aur Painter – Ek Love Story!’ is a fun take on love stories due to water seepage in homes.
AkzoNobel, a leading Paints and Coatings company and the maker of Dulux paints in India, has released the first ever campaign for its Dulux Aquatech range of premium waterproofing solutions. Led by episodic Digital content, the campaign is live from today across select OTT and digital platforms, as well as Dulux India’s social media channels.
AkzoNobel India intends to build salience for its waterproofing portfolio via a humorous storytelling route. Conceived by Mullen Lintas Delhi, the campaign hinges on the protagonists - Parul & Painter and their love story and starts with the fun disclaimer ‘Thanks to Dulux Aquatech for not coming between this love story’.
The two episodes (Episode 1 – Seelan, ek prem katha and Episode 2 – Beech ki deewar) underline that in real life, Dulux Aquatech waterproofing range elevates peace-of-mind of homeowners to the next level with products offering up to 15 years of superior water-proofing performance, extended durability and anti-carbonation benefits. Hence, it is a ‘Must hai, Best hai’ offering.
“AkzoNobel India is delighted to bring the first-ever campaign for Dulux Aquatech - its expert waterproofing brand. The light-hearted love story reiterates the superior value proposition and best-in-class technology in our expert waterproofing range. Water seepage and wall dampness are recurring problems in Indian households and demand the right solution in the first instance itself. This is where Dulux Aquatech stands tall as an an effective long-term solution to all the waterproofing woes of the consumer”, shared Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director, AkzoNobel India.
“The new digital campaign echoes the expertise of Dulux Aquatech in putting an end to seepage troubles (seelan). The ‘MUST HAI, BEST HAI’ proposition of Dulux Aquatech has been wonderfully delivered through this breezy satire,” said Vandana Krishnia, Head of Marketing, Decorative Paints, AkzoNobel India.
The film is seen through the lens of Parul & the Painter who share their love story with the audience in a talk show. The painter’s frequent visits - thanks to the unresolved seepage issues due to poor-quality products in the market at the time - enabled their love to blossom with every visit.
The film’s parting message ‘Ab kahan milti hain aisi love stories, Dulux Aquatech jo aa gaya hai’ reinforces that such love stories have grown rarer ever since Dulux Aquatech has been launched and by doing so, builds a narrative of superiority for the brand.
“For Dulux Aquatech Campaign, the brief was to explore digital as a medium. The team came up with an idea of episodic content. The testimonial story-telling format is enjoyable to watch, satirical in its execution, and has the consumer problem at its crux. The idea of showcasing seepage and dampness playing cupid for a love story in flashback, is rare to come about in present age as Aquatech is in the market,” said Garima Khandelwal, CCO, Mullen Lintas.