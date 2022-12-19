AkzoNobel India presents ‘Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx - Ghar Ka Champion’ campaign

The film showcases an aspiring sportsperson who leaves home (Champion Bhavan) when his father bets that the colours of Champion Bhavan would have faded long before his son ever becomes a champion. When the son finally returns home as a champion, he is surprised to see that house has retained its original sheen. Bringing alive the analogy of champions are intercuts cuts of the son training during harsh weather; and the home (painted with Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx) also weathering similar extremes. The story of champions converges at the end when the father finally reveals his confidence in both his champion son and Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx – the Ghar ka Champion, by saying that the colours were anyways not going to fade.