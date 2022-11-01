AkzoNobel India releases new Joy is DIY campaign for Dulux Simply Refresh

Garima Khandelwal, CCO, Mullen Lintas said, “The Dulux Simply Refresh range is so easy and simple to use that anyone and everyone can go creative. Kids are extremely creative, give them a box and they’ll make it into a drum set, its only as one grows older into an adult that creativity gets boxed into a fixed notion. Keeping this insight in mind, the team put it together beautifully and simply, urging the audiences to let themselves go free and get creative like when they were kids. The joy of creating something with your own hands is truly magical.”