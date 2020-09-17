Alchemist Marketing Solutions bags Puranik Builders AOR mandate

Puranik Builders has appointed Alchemist Marketing Solutions and its Real Estate division, Clay, as their startegy and creative AOR (Agency on Record). The agency will handle the entire communication mandate and help Puranik’s market its projects and the corporate brand to their consumers and stakeholders.

Having developed over 29 projects and delivered more than 4.21 Lakh Sq. mt of real estate space, through luxury villas, residential and commercial projects, Puraniks are one of the top developers in the state.