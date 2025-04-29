Alcon introduces PRECISION1 Contact Lenses in India with a new launch campaign

PRECISION1 is India’s 1st SMARTSURFACE Contact Lenses targeting heavy digital screen and active lifestyle users
With SMARTSURFACE innovative technology, these lenses contain >80% water on the surface, providing up to 16 hours of comfort
Alcon, a global leader in eye care, has launched a new campaign ‘Switch to PRECISION1’ to introduce its next-generation daily disposable contact lenses, designed for all-day comfort. The advertising campaign, created by Scarecrow M&C Saatchi and Alcon, highlights the challenges currently faced by contact lens users in India. The Campaign is live from April 29, 2025.
According to Vision Needs Monitor Study, 2024 – 34% of contact lens users stopped wearing lenses due to change in their lifestyle. PRECISION1 contact lenses are designed to address the needs of contact lens wearers with an active lifestyle by providing an exceptional lens-wearing experience, long-lasting comfort and precise vision.
"We’re excited to bring PRECISION1 to active lifestyle wearers who demand cutting-edge innovation, premium comfort and ease of use," said Abhijit Ghone, country franchise head, Alcon India – Vision Care. "Alcon is a global leader in eye care with sizable investments in R&D & our innovation investments globally with PRECISION1, we aim to deliver an exceptional lens-wearing experience that sets a new benchmark in daily disposable lenses."
Mahesh Yermal, head of marketing, Alcon India – Vision Care further emphasizes, "Our campaign highlights the positive impact of choosing the right contact lenses. It features a film that follows Khushi, a young woman who seamlessly embraces new possibilities after switching to PRECISION1 one-day contact lenses. It highlights how she effortlessly moves through her day with her PRECISION1 lens, be it her workplace or gym or a party, since the lens is comfortable even at 16 hours of wear. The film also brings out the clear difference between Ordinary contact lenses & PRECISION1 SmartSurface Technology with >80% water at the lens surface, urging consumers to DO THE PRECISION1 SWITCH.”