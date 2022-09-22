ALDO INDIA appoints Janhvi Kapoor as brand ambassador

The Finer Things Collection is designed with elegance in mind and made from premium materials, with elevated handbags that perfectly pair with the collection’s footwear. Perfect for the festive season, the collection includes standout pieces, made with rich textures, to intricate, statement-making hardware. The luxe footwear and handbags are all about the finer details, making Janhvi the perfect partner for this collection, whose own personal style is a perfectly detailed match. The footwear and handbags feature sparkling detailed ornaments with clean, elegant silhouettes, that are luxurious for a truly sophisticated aesthetic. The collection also includes beautiful jewel tones like striking pink, royal burgundy, as well as luxurious gold and silver in various styles: sophisticated pumps, strappy stilettos, and slingback heels that stand out with high shine finishes and embellishments, making it perfect for festivities.