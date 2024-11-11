Alia and Ranveer highlight travel woes in new MakeMyTrip campaign

MakeMyTrip, an online travel company, has launched a new campaign that addresses real travel challenges. This three-film campaign focuses on MakeMyTrip’s accommodation offerings: International hotels, homestays and villas, and domestic hotels. The campaign highlights common travel frustrations, turning them into relatable scenarios. Featuring Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the campaign highlights MakeMyTrip's offerings, simplifying the search for both domestic and international accommodations.

The first film unfolds inside a hotel in an international city where Alia and Ranveer, trying to locate something “wheatish,” illustrate the frustration of not finding familiar food while abroad. This film highlights MakeMyTrip’s “Loved by Indians” filter, which helps travellers find hotels offering Indian cuisine and other preferences.

In the second film, the focus shifts to travellers who often sacrifice keepsakes and experiences after overspending on accommodations. Alia and Ranveer humorously repurpose hotel amenities as gifts, from bath products to shower caps. This film reinforces MakeMyTrip’s commitment to affordability, with attractive deals like a 25% discount for new users on domestic hotels, ensuring travellers can save more while enjoying quality stays.

The final film brings attention to MakeMyTrip’s diverse villa options. Here, guest Alia anticipates a fully serviced villa, only to find her host Ranveer expecting her to manage things herself. This film highlights MakeMyTrip’s range of serviced villas, from budget to luxury, where travellers can select accommodations tailored to their exact needs.

“Our latest campaign is rooted in the real challenges travellers face,” said Raj Rishi Singh, chief marketing officer and chief business officer - Corporate, MakeMyTrip. “From finding the right amenities to making smart budget decisions, we want our travellers to experience ease and delight with every stay choice. Alia and Ranveer bring a dose of humour to each unique scenario, delivering a message that resonates deeply with every type of traveller.”

The campaign is live across all touchpoints – TV, digital, and social. Directed by Early Man Film’s Abhinav Pratiman, these films have been written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, and Deep Joshi of Moonshot creative agency.