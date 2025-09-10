Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh lead Levi’s baggy denim revival

Baggy is back and Levi’s has launched Easy in Levi’s, a campaign that highlights ease and effortlessness. Fronted by global brand ambassadors Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh, the campaign celebrates silhouettes that move with you, breathe with you and elevate personal style.

Baggy is no longer just a trend. It marks a shift in how people want to wear their denim. Levi’s embraces this shift with a modern take on loose fits that feel effortless yet intentional. From relaxed jeans to oversized layers, these silhouettes make a statement without trying too hard. This season, baggy is about redefining comfort, confidence and style on your own terms.

Alia Bhatt, in her first campaign for Levi’s, leads the women’s denim narrative in the Baggy Dad Barrel, a fresh take on a cult favourite with sculpted ease, curved outseam and slouchy attitude. Also featured is the XL Straight, a clean silhouette inspired by the nineties that feels both nostalgic and current. These fits join the much loved ’94 Baggy and High Loose, which lean into the relaxed trend with flattering proportions.

Diljit Dosanjh continues to champion freedom of movement and individuality through denim. He appears in the 578 Baggy, a laid-back fit with relaxed proportions and stacked detail, as well as the Extra Baggy, an exaggerated silhouette that blends expression and ease. Rooted in the streetwear aesthetic and embraced by a new generation, the Extra Baggy redefines comfort and confidence with oversized proportions and effortless drape. It reflects a cultural shift toward fluidity, creativity and personal freedom in fashion today.

With Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh at the forefront, Easy in Levi’s captures a cultural shift that embraces silhouettes designed for individuality and ease. The rise of baggy signals a move toward self-expression that prioritises ease over restriction and confidence over conformity. Denim wearers are no longer dressing to fit in. They are dressing to stand out, to move freely and to feel authentic.

Baggy fits embody that energy: relaxed, self-assured and unapologetically bold.