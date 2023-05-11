Alia Bhatt becomes India’s first global brand ambassador for Gucci

The brand statement mentions, “Alia Bhatt has established herself as one of the most loved and talented actresses of her generation, ascending the Indian Film Industry consistently and winning over the hearts of fans all over the world. Following her debut as a producer for Netflix’s movie Darlings and after an acclaimed performance in the movie RRR, nominated for best picture – non-English language at the Golden Globes 2023, Alia will star in Netflix’s Heart of Stone.”