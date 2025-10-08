Alia Bhatt brings warmth and nostalgia in L’Oréal Paris’ Diwali ad

L’Oréal Paris, has launched its first-ever Diwali campaign in India, titled “Mujh Mein Hai Diwali”. The film, fronted by Alia Bhatt alongside her childhood friends Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan, celebrates the festival through themes of sisterhood, nostalgia, and self-worth, reflecting the brand’s enduring message — “Because You’re Worth It.”

The film captures the warmth of authentic relationships and the idea that Diwali’s true radiance comes from within. Set against a backdrop of shared traditions, it brings to life cherished moments - from laughter and gift exchanges to the quiet strength of women who illuminate each other’s lives. The campaign also spotlights L’Oréal Paris’ festive offerings, including its new Infallible Laque Resistance lipstick range and Diwali gift boxes.

Produced by an all-female crew, the film is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, produced by Ramya Rao, and designed by Meenal Agarwal, with music composed by Sneha Khanwalkar and lyrics penned by Prasoon Joshi. The song, sung by Harjot Kaur, carries the emotional core of the film — blending nostalgia, celebration, and self-expression.

Dario Zizzi, general manager, L’Oréal Paris India, said: “With Mujh Mein Hai Diwali, we’re proud to present a film that celebrates not only the festive season but also the relationships and self-worth that lie at its heart. This is our first festive film in India, and we’re delighted to do so with a story that feels authentic and resonates deeply with our consumers.”

Prasoon Joshi, chief creative officer – McCann Worldgroup, added: “With Mujh Mein Hai Diwali, I wanted to reflect that Diwali is not just an external celebration but a festival that lives within us all. It’s about the inner radiance every woman carries. Collaborating with Alia Bhatt, L’Oréal Paris, and the entire creative team was deeply fulfilling.”

Sneha Khanwalkar, who composed the film’s music, said: “I’ve always had a special connection with Diwali - one that’s deeply inward. Connecting with Prasoon Joshi’s words and expressing them through this song was an unforgettable experience.”

The campaign premieres across digital and social platforms leading up to Diwali, supported by influencer collaborations, impact advertising, and music-driven storytelling that unites audiences in celebration of inner light and authenticity.