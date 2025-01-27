Alia Bhatt dons Solitaire jewellery in a new ad for Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, jewellery brand, announces the launch of ‘Solitaire One’, a collection of natural diamonds certified by international labs. The campaign, featuring brand ambassador Alia Bhatt.

The campaign features a film with Alia Bhatt, highlighting three stories. It focuses on the link between solitaires and important moments. The campaign is conceptualised by DDB Mudra.

MP Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Group said, “With ‘Solitaire One,’ we have crafted more than just a collection – it’s a celebration of timeless beauty and the power of love. The campaign captures the deep emotional connection women share with solitaires, symbolising both elegance and enduring moments. We are thrilled with the response the campaign has received and are proud to offer a piece that represents the strength, grace, and individuality of every woman who wears it.”

‘Solitaire One’ offers natural diamonds available nationwide. Each diamond over 0.30 ct and every piece of jewellery undergoes a two-way certification process to ensure quality.

Solitaire One ensures ethical sourcing with verified custody, Malabar Promises, 28 quality checks, and international certification.