Alia Bhatt is global brand ambassador of L’Oréal Paris

“I am thrilled to join the L’Oréal Paris family and stand alongside a community of strong, powerful women. As someone who has always been deeply interested in all things skin, I admire L’Oréal Paris for its pioneering innovations and commitment to excellence in the beauty industry. The brand’s celebration of women’s empowerment resonates deeply with me, as it strives to ensure every woman feels valued and empowered. I am excited to collaborate with L'Oréal Paris to make a positive impact in the beauty industry and champion inclusivity for women," says Alia Bhatt.