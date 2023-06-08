Alia Bhatt is Up-for-Life in mCaffeine’s new campaign

The digital campaign showcases youth icon Alia and mCaffeine's crowd-puller, the Coffee Body Wash, which revolves around the theme 'Too Much To Handle!'
mCaffeine has announced the launch of its new campaign, "Up For Life," featuring Alia Bhatt. With a humorous twist, the campaign unveils a warning that accompanies the use of mCaffeine products, making its users easy to spot in a crowd.
The digital campaign showcases youth icon Alia and mCaffeine's crowd-puller, the Coffee Body Wash, which revolves around the theme 'Too Much To Handle!' This campaign presents a series of ads aimed at highlighting the unique and energizing qualities of the brand's caffeine-based products through Alia's portrayal. It includes two brand films, one featuring Alia grooving in her own space, while the other showcases her fresh style of greeting, characterized by eccentric energy.
Speaking about mCaffeine's body care range, Alia said, “To be honest, I absolutely love mCaffeine's body care range. It really boosts my energy and prepares me for the day ahead. Simply put, it keeps me charged up! The main reason behind this is the presence of Caffeine, their key ingredient, which not only revitalizes my skin but also invigorates my senses.”
Responding to the vision behind 'Too Much To Handle' and the buzz surrounding it, Tarun Sharma, CEO & co-founder at mCaffeine, said, “In this campaign, with Alia, we are defining the after-effects of using mCaffeine's Coffee Body Wash range. The experience that comes with the Caffeine rush is surreal. It pumps you up so much that it becomes difficult to handle! It helps you bring out your true inner self and gets you ready for life.”
Adding to this, Vaishali Gupta, co-founder and chief growth officer said, “We have always pledged to distinguish our products from what the industry has to offer. The inclusion of our single yet hero ingredient, Caffeine, has carved a niche that sets us apart. It is not only the benefits of Caffeine that help create an impact but also the energizing after-effects it adds to an individual's lifestyle.”
The brand believes that Alia truly embodies their brand persona and the 'Up For Life' theme. She is relatable to their consumers and admired for her vibrant, go-getter personality. With her zest for life and ability to balance personal and professional commitments, she epitomizes living life to the fullest. Their vision with this campaign represents all those who seek the energizing effects of Caffeine, embrace the excitement of each day, and strive to make a positive impact. Their thoughtfully crafted products, including the range of Coffee Body Washes, empower them to seize opportunities every day.