Alia Bhatt kickstarts the summer by sipping Parle Agro's Frooti and indulging in 'Too Much Fun'

Speaking on the occasion, Nadia Chauhan, joint MD, Parle Agro said, "In Parle Agro, we don't just follow trends; we set them. As pioneers in the beverage industry, we've built a legacy of innovation and iconic brands, constantly raising the bar for quality and creativity. Our relentless pursuit of innovation, coupled with our penchant for risk-taking and industry disruption, fuels our passion for the ever-evolving beverage sector. With our summer campaign featuring Alia Bhatt enjoying Frooti, we're not just promoting a product; we're igniting a movement of joy and refreshment. This campaign symbolizes our confidence in Frooti's potential and signifies a significant milestone in our journey of growth and success. Beyond achieving mere success, our aim is to redefine the beverage industry landscape, setting new standards for innovation and quality. Together, we're not just shaping the future of beverages; we're revolutionizing it, one delightful sip at a time."