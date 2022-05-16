Alia Bhatt leads JSW's Aquaglo campaign along with standup comedian Atul Khatri

The Aquaglo campaign brings the focus back on consumers’ overall health and well-being through the Bollywood star and JSW Paints brand ambassador, Alia Bhatt, as she urges consumers to #PaintKaGKBadhao. The campaign also includes well-known artist and stand-up comedian Atul Khatri and brings to life the mass hysteria related to any new idea. Alia’s reaction to the strong smell of solvent-based paint being used on her newly painted door results in a social media tsunami and a cascade of jokes & banter with everyone joining in for a laugh, misconstruing Alia’s point that the oil paint on the door causes pollution, as doors cause pollution. This highlights the low level of awareness among consumers about the availability and benefits of water-based paints for wood and metal. Aquaglo is also the first paint for wood & metal in India with Germ Block, making it very safe for the family. The campaign is on air across leading TV channels across India and Disney+Hotstar streaming platform. The campaign is conceptualized by TBWA\India.